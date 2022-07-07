PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — It was an agonizing Fourth of July after a Brooklyn woman suffered a traumatic brain injury in Prospect Park.

It happened last year when Katherine Deng, who was cycling in the park, collided with a pedestrian who darted in the bike lane. One year later, she returned to the site of the accident.

Deng has no recollection of the day, but she was with her boyfriend, Jason Zheng.

“Right before the accident, I actually rolled ahead and all I heard was a huge crash,” Zheng said.

Zheng wasn’t too far ahead and got off his bike and waited a few seconds hoping Deng would come riding down, but he moved quickly once another cyclist told him that she was involved in the crash.

“I was just really scared and I ran back up the hill with my bike and I saw her on the ground,” Zheng told PIX11 News.

Following the crash, Deng was bleeding from her nose and mouth and struggling to breathe. An off-duty paramedic held her head and checked her pulse until first responders arrived.

Deng suffered a traumatic brain injury — despite wearing a helmet. While on her long recovery journey, Dr. Heidi Fusco, assistant professor of rehab medicine at NYU Langone Health, said Deng has remained optimistic.

“Rarely have I seen her frown,” Dr. Fusco said. “Rarely have I seen her get discouraged. She just wants to keep improving. She draws people to her. You just want to be near her.”

Deng has had multiple surgeries since the accident and had to get part of her skull removed to prevent her from going blind. She credits the team at NYU Langone’s Rusk Rehabilitation for getting her mobility and speech back after losing feeling on the left side of her body.

“I started moving my leg, started moving my fingers, my arm,” Deng said.

Deng now sports a bandage above her left eyebrow to help with facial paralysis on the left side of her face.

Her medical team said having a strong support system has helped her too. Zheng has stayed by her side and her family flew from China to the United States for the first time. They haven’t left.

Deng also documents her journey on her YouTube page hoping to inspire others.

“As long as you’re alive, there’s always opportunity,” Deng said. “There’s always chance to get better. It’s a hard journey, but I think I’m very proud of myself.”

Deng plans to send a letter to the New York City Parks Department to create better signage for pedestrians in Prospect Park so accidents like her’s never happen again.

This past July 4, she and Zheng were able to attend the barbecue that they couldn’t last year. Deng said returning to the park one year later isn’t unsettling.

“I still love the park,” Deng said. “I do because I have a lot of good memories here.”

Deng also said she doesn’t ever see herself biking again because of her balance. She may consider cycling indoors with a stationery bike, but running is what she hopes to get back to.

PIX11 New reached out to the Parks Department for comment and a spokesperson said: “We are committed to working with our partners to help ensure the safety of cyclists and pedestrians in Prospect Park.”