WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The sister of a Brooklyn woman who suffered massive brain injuries early Sunday was pleading for witnesses to come forward to answer what happened to 22-year-old Jennifer Patino.

“Basically, my sister — right now — is like brain dead,” Mayra Patino told PIX11 News Wednesday night. “She’s on a ventilator.”

Mayra Patino said she’s been seeking surveillance footage from just after midnight on Sunday morning, Jan. 29. She said Jennifer Patino was seen leaving her building on Ross Street in Williamsburg with her husband.

“People that were around there, they saw two people arguing in front of a car,” Mayra Patino said.

Mayra Patino said one witness didn’t see the “impact” before her sister ended up on the ground.

“She heard my sister scream,” Patino said.

Police from the 90th Precinct were summoned to the scene and arrested Patino’s husband, Jeffrie Llapa, 20, for reckless endangerment.

“He drove his vehicle as a 22-year-old female grabbed onto the driver’s side door,” the NYPD told PIX11 News Wednesday night.

Mayra Patino said Llapa’s relatives initially tried to make it sound like her sister was hit by a car.

Patino said Jennifer had only been married to Llapa for six months. The husband and wife are the children of Ecuadoran immigrants. Mayra Patino told us her sister works for a law firm in Manhattan.

The sister said her parents talked to doctors who told the family Jennifer’s medical situation is dire.

“My parents don’t want to let it be,” Mayra Patino said. “They want to get her heart to work again.”

The sister said she doesn’t know what will happen next with Jennifer’s medical situation.

“They said that her brain is really damaged at this point,” Mayra Patino noted. “She has broken ribs. She was bleeding in her intestines, and she has a broken pelvis.”