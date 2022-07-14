CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn woman was killed and a young child was injured when they crashed into an SUV while riding a scooter, police said.

The collision happened in front of 1521 Dean Street in the Crown Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, NYPD officials said.

Winter King, 32, was riding a gas-powered scooter with a 6-year-old child in the passenger seat when they crashed into the rear side corner of an SUV that was backing out of a driveway, police said.

King and the child were ejected from the scooter and landed in the roadway. King suffered head trauma and died. The child suffered cuts to his face and was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured and remained at the scene of the crash, police said.