BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was possibly killed by a relative after authorities found her dead in her Brooklyn apartment on Friday morning, police said Tuesday.

Officers were conducting a wellness check when they discovered Kelly Kwak, 28, unconscious with bodily trauma in the home on Gates Avenue at around 9:40 a.m., according to the NYPD. Kwak was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 32-year-old man, who officials said could be the victim’s brother, was taken into custody at the scene and sent for a psychiatric evaluation, police said. The man has not been arrested or charged.

Authorities have deemed the woman’s death a homicide but it remained unclear how she was killed, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).