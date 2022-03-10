BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn woman has died after she was hit by a man riding an electric bicycle, authorities said Thursday.

Justin Giaquinto, 50, was riding his e-bike along 19th Avenue in Brooklyn when he struck 43-year-old Xingchun Rong and a 45-year-old man while they were crossing the roadway at the intersection of 76th Street on March 4, police said.

Rong suffered severe head trauma and died from her injuries at a hospital on Wednesday, authorities said. The other pedestrian who was hit suffered an injury to his left forearm. Giaquinto was not injured.

Giaquinto remained at the scene of the crash and was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.