BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman died in front of her 6-year-old daughter in their Brooklyn apartment on Christmas Day, according to police and reports.

Authorities responded to the 911 call at the Kinsborough Houses at 630 Kinsgborough Ave. near Ralph Avenue in Crown Heights at around noon, police said. The woman, 46, was found unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The girl found her mom unconscious and called the police, according to the Daily News.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

