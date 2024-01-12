BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was charged for allegedly trafficking 18 guns into Brooklyn and for selling drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors unsealed a five-count indictment on Thursday charging Ariana Charles, 28, with conspiring to illegally traffic 18 firearms to Brooklyn. Charles allegedly sold guns to an undercover police officer in and around New York City Housing Authority’s Breukelen Houses in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

Many of the guns were purchased in Virginia and Georgia and transported to New York, according to court documents. Charles allegedly sold semi-automatic rifles, as well as drugs, including crack cocaine and fentanyl, prosecutors said.

“As alleged, the defendant brazenly trafficked firearms and deadly drugs to the streets of Brooklyn, feeding the cycle of gun violence and drug abuse endangering our community,” said United States Attorney Breon Peace.

Charles faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges, prosecutors said.

