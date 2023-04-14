NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn woman who allegedly slapped a woman in the face and hurled anti-black remarks has been charged with a hate crime, police said.

Linette Difrancesco, 54, was charged with assault as a hate crime, after slapping a 50-year-old woman in the face and spewing racist remarks, police said.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Kings Highway and Avenue O around 6 p.m. on March 30., according to the NYPD. The victim did not require medical attention after the attack, police said.