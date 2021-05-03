Brooklyn woman attacks flight attendant midflight, tries to take off her uniform: officials

FILE – In this July 17, 2019 file photo American Airlines planes are parked on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday, April 22, 2021, reported a loss of $1.25 billion in its first quarter. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

A flight attended working a flight bound for Kennedy Airport was assaulted by a passenger who punched her and tried to pull off her clothes, according to officials.

The alleged attack happened Sunday on an American Airlines flight from Miami headed to JFK.

According to court documents, Chenasia Campbell got up from her seat and followed a flight attended to a crew area of the plane and began accosting them for not picking up Campbell’s trash.

Man with loaded handgun stopped at Newark airport security checkpoint: TSA

The flight attendant asked for help from a colleague who officials identify as the victim of the assault. They say the victim tried to separate Campbell and the other employee when Campbell accused the victim of pushing her.

That’s when Campbell punched the victim with closed fists and pulled her hair, according to the criminal complaint against Campbell.

The two were separated, and Campbell walked away, but returned after arguing with another passenger near the bathroom. Officials said that’s when Campbell returned to the crew area and began cursing out the victim. She also claimed the “cops aren’t going to do anything to me,” officials said.

The defendant punched the victim again, and both women fell to the floor; Campbell tried to pull up on or remove the victim’s dress, officials said.

22 highly invasive giant snails found in man’s luggage at JFK Airport

Employees asked the captain to land the plane, but the request was denied, officials said. An off-duty NYPD officer on the plane restrained Campbell for the rest of the flight. She was taken into custody once the plane landed at JFK.

“This incident underscores how New York City police officers are never truly off-duty, but are always ready to assist – no matter the time or place – when public safety is threatened or people need help,” said Sg.t Edward Riley, an NYPD spokesperson.

The victim sustained scrapes to her arm and cheek, bruises to her forehead and leg, swollen hands and a strained neck.

A law enforcement source said Campbell lives in Brooklyn.

40 finches found concealed in hair rollers inside man’s luggage at JFK Airport