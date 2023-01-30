BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly fatally attacked her sleeping dad with a hammer and knife in a Brooklyn attack, officials said Monday.

Nikki Secondino was indicted on murder charges Monday in the deadly Dec. 29 attack on Carlo Secondino, 61. She also allegedly seriously injured her younger sister when she tried to intervene.

“This defendant is charged with brutally killing her own father and then stabbing her younger sister, allegedly following an argument over a laptop,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “My office will vigorously prosecute this horrific case and seek justice for the victims.”

Carlo Secondino was asleep on the living room couch of his 17th Avenue home near 82nd Street when his daughter allegedly attacked, officials said. She allegedly repeatedly hit him with a hammer and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

The woman’s 19-year-old sister heard the commotion, rushed in and tried to intervene, authorities said. She suffered stab wounds to her body, face and hands.

After allegedly attacking her father and sister, Nikki Secondino allegedly told officers two people had broken in, officials said. She told them the home invaders had attacked her father and sister and sexually assaulted her.

Other family members questioned that account and NYPD investigators determined what Nikki Secondino had told them was false. They determined the father and daughter had a history of domestic incidents.

Nikki Secondino was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was ordered held without bail and is set to return to court on April 5. Secondino faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison if convicted.