Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to take a woman’s dog in Brooklyn on Oct. 24, 2022. (NYPD)

MAPLETON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 97-year-old Brooklyn woman escaped from a mugger who threatened to take her beloved dog Monday, police said.

The suspect confronted the woman while she was standing outside her home with the pooch near Dahill Road and 24th Avenue in Mapleton at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. The would-be dognapper allegedly used a long umbrella to scare her into giving him her pet.

But, authorities said the victim was able to get away safely with the dog. The suspect fled on 24th Avenue towards McDonald Avenue, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the male suspect, who was last seen wearing wearing black pants, a black shirt with a white graphic print, dark-colored shoes, and a black backpack.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).