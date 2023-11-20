BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 72-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said Monday.

Anne-Marie Wiesner was crossing the street near Marine Avenue and 96th Street when she was run over by a dark-colored sedan at around 7:50 p.m., according to the NYPD. Wiesner was found unconscious and lying under a parked car, police said.

The Brooklyn resident suffered head and bodily injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver fled the scene. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.