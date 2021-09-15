BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A woman mounted a Brooklyn sidewalk, attempting to hit a man, but fatally struck a 70-year-old woman in the process, police said Wednesday.

Police responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the vicinity of Thomas Boyland and Pacific streets in the Brownsville neighborhood around 9:23 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Officers arrived to find a 70-year-old woman with trauma to her body, cops said.

The woman, identified as Brenda Whidbee, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene, according to authorities.

The suspect, Layla Adredini, faces charges of murder and attempted murder, police said.

According to authorities, Adredini was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer when she mounted the sidewalk and struck Whidbee and a 50-year-old man.

She fled into a building, but good Samaritans held her there until police arrived.

Police said Adredini was attempting to hit the 50-year-old man.

She ran over his foot and struck Whidbee instead, cops said. The man was not at the scene when police arrived.

The relationship between the suspect and the man are unknown, and the motive was not immediately disclosed.

It is also unclear if there is a relationship between the man and Whidbee.