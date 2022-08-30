CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Wendy’s worker was in police custody early Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a co-worker at a Canarsie location of the chain restaurant, according to authorities.

David Lamont, who is charged with attempted murder and menacing, had been at large as of Monday night, after fleeing the scene in his work uniform, police previously said.

The violence erupted around 7:40 p.m. Monday, when Lamont and a colleague got into an argument at the Wendy’s on the corner of Ditmas and Remsen avenues, authorities said.

The dispute turned physical, and Lamont, 43, allegedly stabbed the victim, 44, in the chest, then ran out of the restaurant, officials said.

Police initially described the victim’s injuries as potentially life-threatening, but later said that his condition had stabilized.

It was not immediately clear what the argument was over.