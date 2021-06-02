Streets blocked in Boerum Hill following water main break June 2, 2021 (Citizen App)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — A water main break in Brooklyn flooded streets and blocked traffic Wednesday morning.

It happened along Fourth Avenue between Bergen Street and St. Marks Place in Boerum Hill.

Video from Citizen App showed emergency crews at the scene as water flowed out onto the streets.

Fourth Avenue between St. Marks Place to Bergen Street appeared to be blocked off by NYPD and FDNY vehicles as crews work to stop the water main break, video showed.

PIX11 News reached out to the NYC Office of Emergency Management for comment.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.