Water main break floods Brooklyn streets, blocks traffic

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn water main break

Streets blocked in Boerum Hill following water main break June 2, 2021 (Citizen App)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — A water main break in Brooklyn flooded streets and blocked traffic Wednesday morning.

It happened along Fourth Avenue between Bergen Street and St. Marks Place in Boerum Hill.

Video from Citizen App showed emergency crews at the scene as water flowed out onto the streets. 

Fourth Avenue between St. Marks Place to Bergen Street appeared to be blocked off by NYPD and FDNY vehicles as crews work to stop the water main break, video showed.

PIX11 News reached out to the NYC Office of Emergency Management for comment. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Suspected Brooklyn child predator using dogs to lure kids in police custody, sources say

Ceiling collapse creates chaos for Brooklyn mom

Brooklyn child predator: Man using his dogs to lure kids, police say

Safe Streets advocates rally in Brooklyn following hit-and-run death of teacher

BAM's DanceAfrica festival goes virtual for another year

East Flatbush fire: 1 dead, 7 hurt in Brooklyn blaze, FDNY says

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter