BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The ribbon is cut in an innovative new chapter for New York City’s Newtown Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant, ten years in the making.

Located in Brooklyn, it is the largest of the city’s 14 wastewater treatment plants. Every day it processes millions of gallons of sewage in its egg-shaped tanks.

It is a marvel of science and is now even more marvelous because the methane gas it produces as a by-product will power thousands of homes nearby. The technology is cutting-edge. Treatment plants nationwide traditionally burn excess methane, squandering a chance for renewable energy.

The power generated by the sewage methane goes directly into the power grid thanks to a partnership with the national grid.

Besides the revenue and power generated, it has a significant impact on air quality and the environment.

The long-term plan is to get all 14 city wastewater treatment plants to turn methane into renewable energy. If it happens, it will not only help save the environment. It will save an estimated $80 million as well.