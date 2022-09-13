EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A thief stole a man’s wallet from a car in East New York, then sprayed the victim with what’s believed to be pepper spray when he intervened, police said Tuesday.

The crook got into the vehicle near Glenmore Avenue and Wyona Street around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, and swiped the owner’s wallet, which contained about $1,500, officials said.

When the car’s owner, 44, discovered the thief inside, the crook ran off, according to authorities.

The owner gave chase, but the robber sprayed him with a substance believed by police to be pepper spray, then escaped, police said.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, who was last seen running westbound on Wyona Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).