Brooklyn tenant says her apartment has needed repairs for a decade: ‘A nightmare’

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Raini Edwards told PIX11 News she’s living in a “nightmare.”

“I would wish this on anybody,” she said.

The 58 year old has been living in a Williamsburg apartment complex since 2001. And that apartment’s needed repairs for a decade, she said Saturday.

The leaks, water damage and mold throughout the one bedroom are affecting her health, she said. She never had asthma or arthritis before, but now, she’s experiencing symptoms.

The building, which used to be managed by NYCHA, is now under control of Wavecrest. Workers have come `by to make repairs, but Edwards is insisting on being moved to another apartment before they start.

“I’m entitled to stay here,” she said, “but I’m not going to let them do work in here unless they give me someplace else to live … because it’s dangerous.”

Wavecrest could not be reached for comment Saturday night. Edwards said she just wants the long-running saga to finally be resolved.

“The need to make the repairs,” she said, “it’s just not good for my health.”