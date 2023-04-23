BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11)– For the first time in 4 years, an extremely popular Brooklyn teen event is back.

The Brooklyn Public Library’s Urban Art Jam has returned to entertain crowds of hundreds after the pandemic shut it down. “We started brainstorming I believe in September. That’s when we first came together and we had the idea of having something that would bring teens in because it is the library,” Natalie Henry one of the hosts said. “We wanted to make it fun. So, we came up with this event.”

The Urban Art Jam is a once-a-year party that the Brooklyn public library throws but they also have lots of other terrific events for teens and everyone else in the community as well.

They had music, activities, and teens enjoying themselves at a library filled with books.