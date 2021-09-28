Brooklyn teen shot and killed outside NYCHA development Tuesday afternoon: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old was shot and killed outside an East New York housing development Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened at the Fiorentino Plaza Houses, a New York City Housing Authority development, near Miller and Pitkin avenues at around 1:35 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they discovered the teen unconscious with a gunshot wound in his torso. EMS transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Cahil Pennington, 16, of Brooklyn, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening.

