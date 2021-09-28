Brooklyn teen shot and killed outside NYCHA development Tuesday afternoon: NYPD

Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old was shot and killed outside an East New York housing development Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened at the Fiorentino Plaza Houses, a New York City Housing Authority development, near Miller and Pitkin avenues at around 1:35 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived, they discovered the teen unconscious with a gunshot wound in his torso. EMS transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Cahil Pennington, 16, of Brooklyn, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

