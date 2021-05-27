Brooklyn teen missing from Gravesend home, police say

Maria Diego-Pedro, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Police are looking for the public’s help to find her.

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a missing Brooklyn teen last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Maria Diego-Pedro, 14, of Gravesend, was last seen at her home on E. First Street Wednesday at around 3 p.m., according to police.

She is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weights 90 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).