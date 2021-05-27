Brooklyn teen missing from Gravesend home, police say

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Maria Diego-Pedro, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Police are looking for the public’s help to find her.

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Police are searching for a missing Brooklyn teen last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Maria Diego-Pedro, 14, of Gravesend, was last seen at her home on E. First Street Wednesday at around 3 p.m., according to police.

She is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weights 90 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

BAM's DanceAfrica festival goes virtual for another year

East Flatbush fire: 1 dead, 7 hurt in Brooklyn blaze, FDNY says

NYPD adds police presence in Brooklyn after weekend antisemitic attacks

NYC mayor says antisemitic attackers 'will be prosecuted'

Jewish teens attacked, told to yell antisemitic statements by group in Brooklyn: NYPD

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter