BEDFORD-STUYVESANT (PIX11) — A Brooklyn teen started her own budding sneaker line online last year. Now, the business is taking off, giving her mom hope that it will inspire other teens to chase after their dreams as well.

Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, 14, lives at the Tompkins Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and says she always wanted to be a businesswoman. When she was just 3, she would cut up pieces of paper and give them out as business cards.

At 7, Traynham-Artis started drawing designs. Then, with the help of her mom, she started researching shoe designers and made a connection with an Italian manufacturing company.

Now, Traynham-Artis has turned her love of art and fashion, plus her social media savvy into a sneaker business. With every step, she feels success.

Every three months, Traynham-Artis designs a new sneaker, then posts it online. So far, she has sold about a dozen pairs. Her dream is to one day partner with Nike or Adidas.

Traynham-Artis says her new business follows a simple, three-step process. She thinks it, creates it, then posts it. It’s all on her Instagram page, lane1nyc.

Along the way, Traynham-Artis’ mom, a district leader and the founder of a youth organization that teaches entrepreneurship to children and teens in Brooklyn, is her biggest supporter.

With New York Fashion Week coming up in February, Traynham-Artis hopes someone will see her story and ask to collaborate so her sneakers can hit the runway and the world stage.