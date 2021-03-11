FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — Police on Thursday said they were still investigating after an 18-year-old Brooklyn boy was fatally shot in the head in late February.

According to the NYPD, on the evening of Feb. 26, cops responded to a call for a male shot on Avenue O, near East 48th Street, in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn.

Responding officers arrived to find Brooklyn teen Jalil Stewart with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

EMS rushed Stewart to a local hospital. He was later transferred to another area hospital, police said.

Days later, the teen succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on March 1, officials said.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning and police said the fatal shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).