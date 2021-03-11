Brooklyn teen dies days after being shot in the head: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
File photo of police tape at a scene

File photo of police tape at a scene.

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — Police on Thursday said they were still investigating after an 18-year-old Brooklyn boy was fatally shot in the head in late February.

According to the NYPD, on the evening of Feb. 26, cops responded to a call for a male shot on Avenue O, near East 48th Street, in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn.

Responding officers arrived to find Brooklyn teen Jalil Stewart with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

EMS rushed Stewart to a local hospital. He was later transferred to another area hospital, police said.

Days later, the teen succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on March 1, officials said.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning and police said the fatal shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn ‘narrowly avoided being killed,’ Shea says

NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast

6th woman accuses Cuomo of misconduct

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails

@PIX11News on Twitter