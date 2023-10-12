BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn teacher was slashed in the chest trying to break up a fight between two students on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 53-year-old teacher was injured at the Knowledge and Power Preparatory Academy at 985 Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville at around 2:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A 16-year-old student was taken into custody and the knife was recovered, police said. The charges were pending Thursday.

