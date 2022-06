BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teacher in Brooklyn was charged with attacking his student, police said.

Marquell Singleton, 30, had a verbal dispute with a 12-year-old student that became physical, according to officials. The city employee allegedly threw the student to the ground, which caused the victim to sustain a head injury.

Singleton was arrested on Tuesday and was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.