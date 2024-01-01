BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn teacher is accused of touching a 13-year-old girl’s chest, police said.

Gary Simon, 59, was arrested last week and charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching, and acting in a manner injurious to a child for allegedly touching the student without her permission, according to the NYPD and court records.

Simon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Friday and bail was set at $150,000 cash or $300,000 bond, records show.

The Department of Education could not immediately be reached Monday.