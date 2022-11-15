A group is sought after a taxi driver was robbed in Brooklyn on Nov. 2, 2022., police said. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred in front of 3013 Newkirk Ave. on Nov. 2 at around 6:30 p.m. A group of males threatened the driver with a knife and stole $400 in cash from the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

The 52-year-old cab driver was not injured, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects but no descriptions were provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).