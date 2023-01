Participants in Brooklyn’s 2023 Polar Bear Club New Year’s Day Plunge at Coney Island. (Credit: PIX11)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Crowds of chill-seekers kicked off 2023 with a dash into the surf at Coney Island on Sunday in the annual Polar Bear Club New Year’s Day Plunge.

The teeth-chattering tradition benefits neighborhood nonprofits and community causes, including environmental and educational programming, the arts, and more.

Plunge participants got off relatively easy this year, with New York City high temperatures cracking the 50s.

Swimmers enter the water during the annual New Year’s day ‘Polar Bear Plunge’ at Coney Island beach, New York, on January 1, 2023. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

