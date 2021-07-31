Brooklyn supermarket closes as officials look for ways to avoid potential food desert

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Saturday marked the last day for the Associated Supermarket in Crown Heights, and as residents braced for what they called a soon-to-be food desert, city officials continued to work toward a resolution that will fill the community’s need for fresh produce.

The grocery store on Nostrand Avenue, near Empire Boulevard, was scheduled to close ahead of a construction project to redevelop the lot. 

Development company Midwood Investment & Development said a grocery store will eventually return to the ground floor of the planned residential building. However, that may take years.

In the meantime, residents in the largely working-class Caribbean immigrant neighborhood, many of them elderly, will have to figure out a way to get their groceries because the next closest supermarket is more than a half-mile away. 

Residents and community leaders rallied outside the store last weekend, calling attention to the impending problem.

Dasia Williams, a member of an organization called Save Associated, called the supermarket’s closure “absolutely unjust.”

A spokesperson for Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams told PIX11 on Saturday they reached out to GrowNYC about setting up a farmers market while the lot is under development. 

In a letter to the non-profit organization, Adams said the supermarket’s closure would result in a “significant gap in food access.”

A request for comment from GrowNYC was not immediately returned.

A spokesman for Adams’ said his office also talked to the developer about the possibility of setting up a shuttle service to take older residents to the nearest grocery store, although nothing has been confirmed.

Anyone who has a complaint or issue related to the Associated Supermarket closing is encouraged to reach out the borough president’s office at 718-802-3700, or email askeric@brooklynbp.nyc.gov.

