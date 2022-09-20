PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the subway system beneath Prospect Lefferts Gardens early Tuesday, officials said.

The victim was stabbed in the left arm and right side in or near the Winthrop Street station on the Nos. 2 and 5 lines around 5:10 a.m., according to authorities. Police could not immediately say whether the victim was attacked aboard a train or in the station, or provide other details of the circumstances of the incident, including whether a suspect was in custody.

First responders transported the victim, whose age was not immediately provided, to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately specified, but officials said that he was expected to survive.

As of a 6:04 a.m. tweet from New York City Transit, trains were bypassing the station in both directions due to an ongoing NYPD investigation. The agency advised commuters headed to or from Winthrop Street to take the B44 bus.

