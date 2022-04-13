NEW YORK (AP) — The person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself, two law enforcement officials say.

Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds.

James was awaiting arraignment Thursday on a federal charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 62-year-old has an attorney or anyone else who can speak for him. He didn’t respond to reporters’ shouted questions as he was led to a police car.