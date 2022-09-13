PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a fellow straphanger aboard a subway train rolling through Park Slope on Monday, according to authorities.

The attacker approached the victim, 49, aboard a northbound No. 2 train approaching the Bergen Street stop around 12:40 p.m., and engaged him in a verbal argument, police said Tuesday.

As the dispute escalated, the assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back, then fled the train and the station, officials said.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect in a public appeal for tips.

