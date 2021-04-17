A subway entrance sign in Manhattan on Dec. 5, 2012. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A man was stabbed multiple times while riding the subway in Brooklyn on Friday, police said.

The victim was on a northbound A train at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Downtown Brooklyn just before 3 p.m. when the suspect kicked his foot and they got into a fight, police said.

The suspect stabbed the man in the stomach and arm, then fled the station, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning.

