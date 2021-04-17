Brooklyn subway stabbing leaves man injured; police search for suspect

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A man was stabbed multiple times while riding the subway in Brooklyn on Friday, police said.

The victim was on a northbound A train at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Downtown Brooklyn just before 3 p.m. when the suspect kicked his foot and they got into a fight, police said. 

The suspect stabbed the man in the stomach and arm, then fled the station, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

