BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two Brooklyn subway riders pulled a box cutter on a man and hit him in the head after he asked them to stop smoking aboard the train, according to authorities.

The victim, 45, was aboard a southbound A train approaching the Nostrand Avenue stop in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday when he noticed the pair smoking, police said.

When the man asked them to stop, one of the two whipped out a box cutter, officials said. The assailants also hit him in the back of the head with an unknown object, then got off the train and fled, authorities said.

The victim suffered a cut to the head, but declined medical attention, police said.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspects, as well as a short video showing one of them flashing a peace sign toward the camera. They ask that anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts get in touch.

