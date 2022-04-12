NEW YORK (PIX11) — The shooter in a Brooklyn subway attack that left more than a dozen people wounded was still on the loose on Tuesday morning.

Police sources said the gunman was a Black male. He’s around 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The man weighs around 175-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest. The man also had on a gray, hooded sweatshirt.

He pulled on the gas mask right before the shooting. The man opened a canister in his bag, letting a subway car fill with smoke. He then opened fire.

New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).