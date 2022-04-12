BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Schools around the subway station where a gunman opened fire on Tuesday were place under shelter-in-place orders, officials said.

The move happened out of an abundance of caution, Schools Chancellor David Banks said. Officials said students would not be kept from entering school buildings.

“We are working closely with NYPD and school leadership to ensure that every school has the supports they need as we work to ensure the safety of our school communities,” Banks said. “We will share updates as they become available. My thoughts go out to the victims of this tragedy.”