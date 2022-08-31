EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of assailants stabbed and robbed a man in the subway system beneath East Flatbush early Wednesday, according to police.

Three male robbers, described by police as in their teens, accosted the victim at the Church Avenue station on the Nos. 2 and 5 lines around 6:30 a.m., authorities said.

The trio stabbed the victim in the back, stole his wallet, then fled the station on foot, officials said. Investigators were working to determine whether the incident occurred on a platform or aboard a train in the station.

First responders transported the victim, described by police as in his 20s, to an area hospital. Authorities did not specify the severity of his injuries, but said that he was expected to survive.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).