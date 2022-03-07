BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Messages, signs and advertisements are everywhere.

A Brooklyn-based studio helps businesses stand out from the crowd and preserves a tradition in the city.

Noble Signs is based in an old building on Atlantic Avenue near the Bed-Stuy and Brownsville border in Brooklyn. David Barnett and Mac Pohanka founded the business in 2013. The two friends both have a background in design and production.

The staff’s mission is to preserve and carry on the craft of sign making in the city. They have created exterior and interior designs for brands and local establishments around the country.

Their workspace is also known as the New York Sign Museum. About 20 vintage signs have been saved.

The pieces currently hang out around the studio and some are in storage. They would like to find a permanent display.

“We view our mission to save this signs from the dumpster and educate the public on the value of old signs and those made by hand,” said Barnett.

One of the pieces is the sign from H. Goodman Furs on Queens Boulevard. Neighbors contacted Noble Signs in February after the business closed. Michael Perlman chairs the Rego-Forest Preservation Council.

“I feel that preservation is a mitzvah, which is a good deed. Too much history, architecture and nostalgia is vanishing from our landscape” he said.

In the studio, inspiration surrounds the staff.

“We look at how older signs are made, what can be done with technology and rules now and how it can fit into the landscape,” said co-founder Mac Pohanka.