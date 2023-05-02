FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — It’s not just a tree that grows in Brooklyn, but dozens of boutiques of repurposed flowers.

Students enrolled in the after-school program, New York Edge, gathered Tuesday afternoon at M.S. 382 K – Academy for College Preparation and Career Exploration in Flatbush to make small floral arrangements from flowers provided by Bloom Again Bklyn.

All the flowers are slightly used, picked up from wedding venues, caterers, the Botanical Gardens or florists who no longer need them. The student boutiques are then delivered to homebound people, nursing home patients or survivors of domestic violence.

Caroline Anderson started Bloom Again Bklyn nine years ago.

“These children are making something beautiful for someone who is alone and isolated. Sometimes people have said to us, you don’t fill our bellies, but you fill our souls,” Anderson said.

With New York Edge, Tiffany Pressey told PIX11 News it’s a good lesson for the students: “I think that sometimes this generation they’re very self-centered, and this allows them to think about other people.”

Nevaeh, 11, told PIX11 News she’s excited about the flower deliveries, “I feel like they will appreciate it as a gift, to think someone cares about them.”