BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — More than a hundred high school students in Brooklyn had been waiting months for Monday. They packed the gym at Xaverian High School in Bay Ride to watch their peers get haircuts on the basketball court.

The students are raising money to fight pediatric cancer. Their families, friends and community members have contributed $78,000 so far this year.

The money was donated to the foundation called Arms Wide Open. It was founded in 2008 when Dena Sherwood’s young son was diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

“What you have done here will help children survive,” Sherwood told the school assembly.

Tyler Kotlyar got a haircut and assisted with the event. “We are a small school. We have more than a hundred people participating,” Kotlyar said.

Local barbers and salons donated services to students who had been growing their hair for about five months. Some of the longer locks will be donated to a company that makes wigs for people and kids receiving cancer treatment.