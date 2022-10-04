Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Brooklyn pharmacy on Sept. 20, 2022. (NYPD)

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect allegedly swiped a box of Advil from a Brooklyn pharmacy and swung a bike chain at the store owner when he tried to stop him, police said.

The alleged thief took the pack of Advil from the Brooklyn Family Pharmacy on Avenue X in Gravesend on Sept. 20 just before 3 p.m., police said. The 31-year-old store owner confronted the suspect and demanded he return the item before the burglar swung a bike chain at him, police said.

The owner was not injured. The suspect took off with the package, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The male suspect is approximately in his mid 20s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, medium build, with black hair, and was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with the word “Miami” in front of it, blue jeans, black belt, black sneakers, red hat and carrying a multi-color bag, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).