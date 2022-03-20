CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A cashier at a convenience store in Brooklyn was held at gunpoint by one of two robbers Monday, according to police.

The suspects went inside a store along Crescent Street near Fulton Street around 11:30 a.m., officials said. One of the men pointed a gun at the cashier while the other one went behind the counter and took around $50 in cash from the register and some merchandise, video of the robbery showed. One of the suspects also took the victim’s cellphone.

WATCH: One of two robbers held a store worker at gunpoint while the other went behind the counter and took $50 in cash and some items for sale inside a Brooklyn convenience store, according to police. pic.twitter.com/liNj2SCOXj — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 20, 2022

The men fled southbound on Crescent Street towards Atlantic Avenue, police said. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Police are seeking help in identifying and locating the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).