EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was fatally stabbed at her East Flatbush home late Sunday, and a teen boy was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 call of an assault in progress on Beverley Road near East 48th Street found Shanelle Colquhoun with stab wounds to her neck and arms just before 11:30 p.m., officials said.

First responders rushed Colquhoun, 26, to an area hospital, but she could not be saved.

A 17-year-old boy, whose identity has not been released, was taken into police custody, authorities said. Charges are pending.

The teen’s connection to Colquhoun, if any, was not publicly disclosed, nor were the circumstances of the stabbing.