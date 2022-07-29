FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant used a screwdriver to stab a worker at a Fort Greene produce shop without provocation, according to authorities.

The victim, 33, was stocking fruit at a stand on Lafayette Avenue near Fulton Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the attacker approached him from behind, police said.

Unprovoked, the assailant jammed a screwdriver into the victim’s right shoulder, then fled in the direction of Fort Greene Park, officials said.

The victim suffered what authorities described as a minor puncture wound, but it was unclear whether he was hospitalized.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, including a video clip of the assault.

