BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Brownsville apartment building Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. found Kyle Forde, 29, unconscious with a stab wound to the chest inside the building on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street, officials said.

First responders rushed Forde, of Queens, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Investigators had not made an arrest or publicly identified a suspect in the slaying as of early Thursday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).