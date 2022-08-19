The NYPD is seeking this individual in connection to a stabbing that occurred inside Luna Park in Coney Island on Aug. 13, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An assailant stabbed a man inside Coney Island’s Luna Park on Saturday night, according to police.

The victim, 22, was near the Thunderbolt roller coaster around 11:15 p.m. when a group of about five people approached him, authorities said Friday in a public request for tips.

One person from among the group pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the man in the left side of his back, officials said. The assailant also slashed the victim across both arms, as well as his abdomen, police said. The group then fled.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital where he was listed in what authorities described as stable condition.

Investigators on Friday released a surveillance image of one person being sought in connection to the incident.

Police did not divulge what might have motivated the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).