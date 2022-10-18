EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing on an East Flatbush street late Monday, according to authorities.

The victim and another person were arguing near East 46th Street and Winthrop Street around 10:15 p.m. when the dispute turned physical, police said. The other party stabbed the teen in the torso, then fled on foot, officials said.

First responders rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in what authorities described as critical condition.

Investigators had not made an arrest or publicly identified a suspect as of early Tuesday.

