CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was shot during a dispute Wednesday night near the Coney Island boardwalk, according to authorities.

The victim, 19, got into an argument with the shooter near the intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues around 9:45 p.m., police said. As the disagreement intensified, the gunman opened fire, striking the victim in the left leg, officials said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital. His exact condition was not immediately known, but officials said he was expected to survive.

Two people were taken into custody, and a gun was recovered at the scene, according to police. The individuals in custody were not publicly identified, and charges against them were not immediately announced.

The shooting occurred just a short distance from popular Coney Island attractions like Luna Park and the beach’s famed boardwalk.

Wednesday night’s incident comes less than two weeks after five people were wounded in a shooting at an unsanctioned pop-up party on the beach.