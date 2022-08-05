BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot by a younger teen Thursday night during a struggle over the victim’s backpack in the parking lot of a BJ’s Wholesale Club, according to authorities.

The alleged assailant, an 18-year-old man who is in police custody but has not been publicly identified or criminally charged as of early Friday, tried to steal victim Dereck Chen’s bag outside the wholesale store on Shore Parkway near Bay 38th Street just before 10:15 p.m., officials said.

When Chen, of Bensonhurst, attempted to take back his bag, the attacker shot the victim in the face and shoulder, authorities said.

First responders rushed Chen to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

The suspected gunman, described by police as BJ’s customer, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, officials said.