SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman hopped out of a car and opened fire on a Sheepshead Bay street early Sunday, striking a woman in the elbow, according to police.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD opens with a dark gray sedan pulling to the side of the road near Shore Parkway and East 19th Street around 3:25 a.m. The shooter then got out of the driver’s side door, stood in the roadway, and opened fire at a target out of frame, squeezing off six rounds, the video shows.

The shooter then got back behind the wheel and drove off, the footage shows.

A 31-year-old woman was struck in the elbow by the gunfire, according to the NYPD. She was transported to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.

The shooter remained at large as of Wednesday night. The video shows the gunman wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts with a white fringe, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).